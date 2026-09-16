You, Me & I-43: Ulao's assassination connection

The Brief FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been covering the Packers since 1990. They're sharing hidden gems from decades of drives north on I-43 to cover the team. Just east of Exit 92, you'll find a food-and-drink spot with some interesting reading material.



FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been leaving our Brown Deer studios to cover the Green Bay Packers – games, drafts, training camps, practices – since Sept. 16, 1990.

They've made a lot of trips to Titletown over the decades and picked up a few interesting things along the way. Now, they're taking you along for a road trip north on I-43. This story is an excerpt from the full-length special: You, Me & I-43.

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EXIT 92: Ulao's assassination connection

Why you should care:

Just east of Exit 92 is a food-and-drink spot that's easy to pronounce in a place that's not: Ulao. Mike "Juice" Gannon caters to a familiar crowd at Juice's Ghost Town – food, drinks and some interesting reading material.

"You read stuff about him, he was kind of nuts," Gannon said.

Charles Giteau

Charles Giteau is the most famous, or infamous, resident of Ulao. His childhood home still stands less than a mile from the restaurant. In 1881, Giteau assassinated James Garfield, the 20th President of the United States, at a train station in Washington.

How to get there:

Juice's Ghost Town – 990 Ulao Rd, Grafton, WI 53024

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