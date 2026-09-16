You, Me & I-43: Ulao's assassination connection
MILWAUKEE - FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been leaving our Brown Deer studios to cover the Green Bay Packers – games, drafts, training camps, practices – since Sept. 16, 1990.
They've made a lot of trips to Titletown over the decades and picked up a few interesting things along the way. Now, they're taking you along for a road trip north on I-43. This story is an excerpt from the full-length special: You, Me & I-43.
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EXIT 92: Ulao's assassination connection
Why you should care:
Just east of Exit 92 is a food-and-drink spot that's easy to pronounce in a place that's not: Ulao. Mike "Juice" Gannon caters to a familiar crowd at Juice's Ghost Town – food, drinks and some interesting reading material.
"You read stuff about him, he was kind of nuts," Gannon said.
Charles Giteau
Charles Giteau is the most famous, or infamous, resident of Ulao. His childhood home still stands less than a mile from the restaurant. In 1881, Giteau assassinated James Garfield, the 20th President of the United States, at a train station in Washington.
How to get there:
Juice's Ghost Town – 990 Ulao Rd, Grafton, WI 53024
The Source: FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach conducted interviews with the subjects of this piece over the course of their commutes from the WITI-TV studio in Brown Deer to Green Bay. Additional details referenced in this piece are sourced through the people and organizations who participated.