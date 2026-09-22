You, Me & I-43: Sputnik crash lands in Manitowoc

The Brief FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been covering the Packers since 1990. They're sharing hidden gems from decades of drives north on I-43 to cover the team. A piece of the Soviet satellite Sputnik IV fell to Earth and landed in Manitowoc.



FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been leaving our Brown Deer studios to cover the Green Bay Packers – games, drafts, training camps, practices – since Sept. 16, 1990.

They've made a lot of trips to Titletown over the decades and picked up a few interesting things along the way. Now, they're taking you along for a road trip north on I-43. This story is an excerpt from the full-length special: You, Me & I-43.

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EXIT 152: Sputnik crash lands in Manitowoc

Why you should care:

In the midst of the space race of the 1960s, a piece of the Soviet satellite Sputnik IV fell to Earth and landed in Manitowoc. If it caused panic at the time, it is a curiosity today. Just something to keep one grounded on this adventure.

Rahr-West Art Museum marks site of Sputnik 4 crash landing in Manitowoc

"When it crash-landed, pieces fell all throughout Wisconsin. The largest recovered piece was found right here in Manitowoc, directly in front of the Rahr-West Art Museum," said Greg Vadney, the museum's executive director. "Within hours, it's analyzed and whisked away to the East Coast, where they were able to discover, yes, this is what we think it is. And NASA gifted us one of the cast models of this Sputnik IV piece for display."

How to get there:

Rahr-West Art Museum – 610 N 8th St, Manitowoc, WI 54220

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