You, Me & I-43: Spelunking at Cherney Maribel Caves County Park

The Brief FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been covering the Packers since 1990. They're sharing hidden gems from decades of drives north on I-43 to cover the team. You have to head underground to see the sights Cherney Maribel Caves County Park has to offer.



FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been leaving our Brown Deer studios to cover the Green Bay Packers – games, drafts, training camps, practices – since Sept. 16, 1990.

They've made a lot of trips to Titletown over the decades and picked up a few interesting things along the way. Now, they're taking you along for a road trip north on I-43. This story is an excerpt from the full-length special: You, Me & I-43.

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EXIT 164: Spelunking in Maribel

Why you should care:

Less than half an hour north from where Sputnik crashed to the ground, prepare yourself for what's underground at Cherney Maribel Caves County Park.

Cherney Maribel Caves County Park in Manitowoc County

"It's likely a three-level cave system that we have here. Those openings are nice teardrop shapes because of that carbonic acid dripping down from the center and splashing to the sidewalls. It makes for a very safe cave. Domes are the most secure shape you can have," said Andy Krahn, a cave tour guide with the Wisconsin Speological Society. "It only takes about two minutes to drive from the highway to the park, make your way down the stairs and the caves are right there. You could crawl through some of the smaller caves within five minutes, I would say. Or you can take your time, crawl all the way through ‘Cave of Treasures,’ 250 feet of passageway."

How to get there:

Cherney Maribel Caves County Park – 15401 County Rd R, Maribel, WI 54227

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