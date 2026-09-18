You, Me & I-43: Sheboygan County ramp to nowhere?

The Brief FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been covering the Packers since 1990. They're sharing hidden gems from decades of drives north on I-43 to cover the team. An off-ramp in Sheboygan County would be an exit to nowhere – if it was an exit.



FOX6's Tim Van Vooren and Sports Photojournalist Mickie Leach have been leaving our Brown Deer studios to cover the Green Bay Packers – games, drafts, training camps, practices – since Sept. 16, 1990.

They've made a lot of trips to Titletown over the decades and picked up a few interesting things along the way. Now, they're taking you along for a road trip north on I-43. This story is an excerpt from the full-length special: You, Me & I-43.

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EXIT 128: Sheboygan County ramp to nowhere?

Why you should care:

There's an off-ramp in Sheboygan County that's been open two times, both for golf tournaments at Whistling Straits. Otherwise, it would be an exit to nowhere – if it was an exit. Sometimes there are incidents on the highway, and the next off-ramp that actually exits is four miles to the north, or three miles to the south.

Exit 128 ramp to nowhere in Sheboygan County

"Until even a couple of years ago. I think it was still listed as a ramp on GPS," said Tammy Risseeuw, who lives near the ramp. "Semis would come up there and kind of stop like they couldn't get on or off, so it was a little confusing, but I think they have remedied that."

Risseeuw and her husband bought their property in the 1990s, well before construction on the ramp. Brandon Stross has lived in the area for almost three years, and the ramp has been closed the entire time.

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