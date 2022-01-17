YMCA: 25th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration

Today we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and honor local community members and organizations dedicated to serving others.

Brhett Vickery is with the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee as they prepare for their 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Celebration.

DATE: Monday, January 17, 2022

TIME: 8:00-9:30 AM

LOCATION: Exclusive Online Platform

The Y has closely observed the COVID trends in Milwaukee and around the U.S. With the steep increase in cases and its impact on workers and the public, Y leaders, after meeting with our health care partners, have chosen to hold the 25th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration in virtual-only format.

We appreciate your understanding of the rationale behind our decision and want you to know that we truly wanted to gather in person. Hopefully, all willing, we will do so next year.