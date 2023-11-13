Wrong-way driver hits Fond du Lac County deputy’s squad car

A person driving on the wrong side of Highway 151 crashed into a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office squad car trying to stop them early Sunday, Nov. 12.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office posted the video on Facebook, noting they had stopped a motorcycle for speeding when they got reports of a wrong-way driver.

Two deputies went to find the driver, who ended up crashing into their squad car as they approached.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of OWI and driving without a license or insurance.

Nobody was hurt.