The Brief Violent Femmes will perform inside American Family Field on Friday. The Milwaukee band's concert will precede Game 1 of the World Series. The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE.



Milwaukee rock band Violent Femmes will perform a pregame concert inside American Family Field before the Brewers take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series on Friday.

World Series concert

What you can do:

The concert will be from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. It's open to all fans with a valid ticket to Game 1 of the World Series.

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First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. American Family Field gates will open at 4 p.m. and parking lots will open at 3 p.m.

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Violent Femmes

The backstory:

Violent Femmes formed in Milwaukee in 1982. The band helped define an era of lat rock with hits like "Blister in the Sun," "Gone Daddy Gone" and "Add It Up." The band has remained one of Milwaukee’s most recognizable musical exports and celebrated its 45th anniversary in 2026.

Timeline:

The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 23.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.