Worker struck in Slinger construction zone; suffers minor injuries

A Washington County Highway Department construction worker was working on Highway 60 in Slinger Friday morning, Nov. 17 when he was hit by a vehicle, police said.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. Friday.

Officials say the striking car was going normal speed for a construction area – but did not know the worker was going to step out.

Worker struck by vehicle in construction zone, Highway 60 in Slinger

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests were made – and the worker was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.