Worker shortage means more opportunity for teens

As summer nears, seasonal businesses are racing to find workers, especially among teenagers. New competition in the labor market is making that difficult.

On the north side of Cedarburg, there may be no better sign of summer than the dinner-time rush at Wayne's Drive-In.

"It's kind of a destination," said Steve Michalica, co-owner.

For 24 years, the 50s-inspired diner has served burgers, malts and milkshakes to the masses from April through mid-November, but Michalica knows his secret to success isn't ingredients. It's people.

"We treat our customers like family, our employees like family," said Michalica. "It's just a close-knit, busy place."

This summer, Wayne's hasn't struggled with teenage help. The restaurant offers well over minimum wage and pays employees even when the doors are closed --the types of perks needed to stay competitive.

"Business owners can't tell the market what to do," said Julia Pollak, ZipRecruiter. "The market is going to tell them what to do."

Pollak says there is no teenage workforce shortage. Instead, bigger companies are trying to address vacancies by lowering job requirements, thus making them more attainable for teenagers.

"They are expanding their talent pools," said Pollak. "They are offering much greater schedule flexibility. They are raising wages. They're offering more benefits."

Back at Wayne's, Michalica hopes to continue quality service for more than just customers.

The drive-in is looking to hire two full-time positions. If you're interested, you're asked to apply online.

ZipRecruiter says companies are also turning to signing bonuses across various positions to attract younger talent.

A recent survey found over the last six months one-third of first-time hires received some form of signing bonus.