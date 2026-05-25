Milwaukee VA to hold Memorial Day ceremony at Wood National Cemetery

The Brief The public is invited to a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Wood National Cemetery on the Milwaukee VA campus. The annual ceremony and observance will honor fallen veterans, their families, and those prisoners of war or missing in action who never made it home. This year’s ceremony theme is Fulfilling Lincoln’s Promise.



The Milwaukee VA will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Wood National Cemetery on Monday, May 25.

Memorial Day ceremony

What we know:

The annual Memorial Day ceremony on the Milwaukee VA grounds will be held outdoors to honor fallen Veterans, their families, and prisoners of war or those missing in action who never returned home.

This year’s ceremony theme is Fulfilling Lincoln’s Promise – a nod to the VA’s longstanding motto taken from President Abraham Lincoln’s words: "To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow, and his orphan."

The event will feature remarks from local officials, a wreath-laying ceremony, a balloon release, a rifle volley, and the playing of taps. The Milwaukee Children’s Choir, accompanied by the Milwaukee American Legion Band, will also perform "God Bless America."

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The Commemorative Air Force Wisconsin Wing plans to conduct a flyover of the ceremony with vintage military aircraft at approximately 10 a.m.

Around 10 a.m., the Commemorative Air Force Wisconsin Wing is scheduled to perform a ceremonial flyover with vintage military aircraft.