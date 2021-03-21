Wonderful World of Weddings Show hosts brides, grooms for 53rd year

The 53rd Annual Wonderful World of Weddings Show hosted brides-to-be and grooms-to-be March 20-21.

After pushing their annual show from January to March, the Wonderful World of Weddings Show staff was happy they were able to make their 53rd show happen in 2021.

"It's been such a tough year for brides, especially having to postpone or anything like that, so we’re just stoked that everyone can be here," Sales Manager Megan Partington said.

From bridal fashion to cake tasting, the show is considered a real-life Pinterest board for brides — providing all sorts of ideas for your big day.

First Choice Travel and Cruise is a local travel agency that wants to help bride and grooms plan the perfect honeymoon, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, which might make traveling to another country up in the air.

"It's very important to use a travel agent so you know the restrictions in different countries and what you need to do to get there safely and get home safely," Travel Agent Tana Kubricky said.

First Choice sponsored one lucky couple with a free trip to Mexico this year!

Whether you’re recently engaged or a bride who pushed her 2020 wedding to 2021, wedding experts say to stay strong and just keep planning.

"Have hope. Keep your head down and keep moving. We’ll get there," Partington said.

If you were unable to make it to the show and you want some local vendors for your big day, visit their website.