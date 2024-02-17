Woman walked though unmanned checkpoint, took American Airlines flight without ticket: report

article

A woman was reportedly able to travel on a domestic flight from Tennessee to California without a boarding pass.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) confirmed to reporters the severe breach in airline security happened earlier this month.

"TSA is reviewing the circumstances of this matter but can confirm that the traveler in question was physically screened, along with their carry-on items, without incident at the Nashville International Airport security checkpoint on February 7th before boarding the flight," a TSA spokesperson told USA Today via email.

"TSA and its airline partners are cooperating with the ongoing law enforcement investigation."

An unidentified woman is reported to have boarded the flight from Nashville after undergoing a standard TSA physical screening but without an ID and ticket check at the gate.

The TSA reportedly told the press the woman was able to walk through an unmanned area of the security checkpoint and enter the plane without the necessary ticket.

The unidentified woman reportedly traveled on American Airlines flight 1393 to Los Angeles and disembarked without incident.

Law enforcement met her at the arrival gate, and she was taken into custody for interrogation.

The FBI also reportedly confirmed the incident.

"A woman in question was detained for questioning, and our investigation is ongoing," the FBI told the outlet in an email. "No one has been charged at this time."

