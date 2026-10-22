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The Brief A Milwaukee woman, whose first name is Tequila, was arrested and charged with OWI after authorities say she was driving the wrong way on the freeway. The incident happened on I-41/US-45 near Good Hope Road on Saturday, Oct. 17. She admitted to drinking "a little bit" and had an open bottle of tequila in her vehicle.



A Milwaukee woman, whose first name is Tequila, is accused of driving drunk and driving the wrong way down I-41/US-45 in Milwaukee County with an open bottle of tequila inside the vehicle.

Tequila Williams, 30, faces the following charges:

Operating While Under the Influence, 2nd Offense (OWI)

2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Wrong-way driving incident

What To Know:

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, Oct. 17, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a report of a wrong-way driver on I-41/US-45 at Good Hope Road. The driver was heading southbound in the northbound lanes.

A responding deputy saw a vehicle being driven in the center median breakdown lane. The deputy had to maneuver around the vehicle to avoid striking it as it was not completely out of traffic.

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Deputies approached the driver, Tequila Williams. A deputy asked Williams what was going on, and she said she merged on the wrong side, and she was trying to find the lane to get out. Deputies had her get out of the vehicle, and when asked if she’d been drinking, she responded, "a little bit." She also added she last drank an hour prior.

Williams performed the walk/turn and one leg stand sobriety tests, but showed signs of impairment. She refused a preliminary breathalyzer test and evidentiary chemical test, so deputies got a warrant. Her blood was drawn at a local hospital and those results are pending.

Before her vehicle was towed, deputies found an open bottle of Don Julio tequila in the vehicle's glove box.

Court

What's next:

Her initial appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22.