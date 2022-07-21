Woman shot, killed near 17th and Wright: police

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday near 17th and Wright on the city's north side.

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The medical examiner says the autopsy on the adult female will be conducted Friday.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.