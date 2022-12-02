Expand / Collapse search

Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 29-year-old Greenfield woman, was treated on scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.