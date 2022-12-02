Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin

article

A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible.

Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 29-year-old Greenfield woman, was treated on scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.