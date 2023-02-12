Expand / Collapse search

Woman dies from injuries suffered from beating, police say

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after getting beaten to death near 9th and Meinecke on Saturday night, Feb. 11.

Police said the incident took place around 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries.

Officials said a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody.  Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 