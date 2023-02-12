Woman dies from injuries suffered from beating, police say
article
MILWAUKEE - A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after getting beaten to death near 9th and Meinecke on Saturday night, Feb. 11.
Police said the incident took place around 8 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Officials said a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.