Woman dies from injuries suffered from beating, police say

article

A 35-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after getting beaten to death near 9th and Meinecke on Saturday night, Feb. 11.

Police said the incident took place around 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital and died from her injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.