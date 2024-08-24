Expand / Collapse search

Wolf River drowning, Sheboygan-area man dead: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 24, 2024 4:33pm CDT
Sheboygan area man drowns in Wolf River

NEW LONDON, Wis. - A man from the Sheboygan area drowned after he fell into the Wolf River early Saturday morning, Aug. 24.

The New London Police Department said it was called to the river just before 1 a.m. The 22-year-old man's friends said he fell off the Pearl Street Bridge into the water.

The friends said they went into the water to look for but did not find the man. The New London Fire Department and a drone searched the river. Dive teams from Wauapca and Brown counties were also called in. 

Ultimately, the Waupaca County Dive Team found the man's body around 11 a.m. not far from where he fell into the river.