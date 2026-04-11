WisDOT: I-41 and WIS 60 interchange safety improvement project

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The Brief A $6.8 million safety upgrade at the I-41 and WIS 60 interchange begins the week of April 13, with completion set for fall 2026. Improvements include reconstructing the southbound on-ramp, adding traffic signals, and widening turn lanes to reduce merging conflicts and improve visibility. Expect long-term and overnight closures on WIS 60 and ramps, though access to local businesses will remain open.



A $6.8 million safety improvement project at the I-41 and WIS 60 interchange in Washington County has been given the green light. Construction is scheduled to begin the week of April 13.

Interchange project in Washington County

What we know:

A news release says improvements being addressed in the interchange project include:

Reconstruct the WIS 60 on-ramp to I-41 southbound to address merging conflicts

Widen and realign the right turn lanes at the I-41 southbound off-ramp to improve visibility

Addition of traffic signals at the southbound ramp terminal and extension of the westbound WIS 60 left turn lane

Partial deck removal and widening to increase length of WIS 60 left turn lane to I-41 northbound on-ramp

Pavement resurfacing, new pavement markings and signing

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This project will require a combination of long-term and overnight closures along WIS 60 and the on/off-ramps to/from I-41. Detours will be posted during long-term closures. Single lane closures on I-41 will be limited to off-peak hours for bridge improvements.

Access to local businesses and residences will be maintained.

Work is scheduled for completion in fall 2026. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

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Learn more about the I-41 and WIS 60 safety improvement project.