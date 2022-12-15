WisDOT joins campaign to prevent impaired driving; boost patrols

article

Wisconsin State Patrol is partnering with the annual holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign to eliminate the risks of impaired drivers on the roads.

The holidays are just around the corner, and it's a time for celebration, but law enforcement agencies urge drivers to spread good cheer - responsibly.

According to a news release, officers will boost patrols from Dec. 16 to New Year's Day.

The news release said that during the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes involving impaired drivers in Wisconsin. Those incidents killed seven people and injured almost 200 others.

"There are hundreds of families mourning those lost in preventable tragedies this holiday season. Put safety first every trip behind the wheel, so you can make sure you make it home to your loved ones," Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.

WisDOT said alcohol and drugs could have a significant impact on a driver’s focus and ability to maintain control behind the wheel. Even a small amount can impact a driver’s coordination and concentration. Impaired drivers cannot accurately assess their own impairment.

The Drive Sober campaign is not simply about stopping or arresting drivers. The campaign is centered around saving lives. According to the news release, Someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin.

Tough enforcement of drunk driving laws has been a major factor in reducing drunk driving deaths since the 1980s, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The news release said there are 25 multi-jurisdictional OWI task forces operating around the state and throughout the year to stop impaired driving. Plus, more than 6,000 officers are trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement. Wisconsin also has 365 Drug Recognition Experts, among the most in the nation. The special training help agencies detect impaired drivers, get them off the roads, and secure convictions.

WisDOT recommends you make these responsible choices: