Wisconsin’s online voter registration deadline is Oct. 14

Wisconsin voters have until Wednesday, Oct. 14 to register to vote online or by mail for the November election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official urged voters who have questions about voter registration to visit the MyVote Wisconsin website or call the Elections Commission’s toll-free voter hotline: 1-866-VOTE-WIS (868-3947).

Here are some key registration deadlines and facts to remember for the upcoming Presidential Election on November 3, 2020 – whether you’re voting by absentee ballot or in-person.

October 14, 2020: Your last chance to register by mail or online. Visit https://myvote.wi.gov to complete the registration process in minutes or find your municipal clerk’s mailing address. Voters must register by 11:59 p.m. and mailed applications must be postmarked by October 14.

To register online, you will need a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card and your address on file with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles must be current.

Voters without one of those forms of ID can still start the registration process by filling out a form online. However, they will have to print out the form and take it to their municipal clerk’s office with a proof of residence document such a bank statement, utility bill (including a cell phone bill), tax bill or any other correspondence from a unit of government. A full list of acceptable proof-of-residence documents are available on the Elections Commission’s website.

October 15-30, 2020: This is known as the “closed registration period.” During this time, you may register to vote in your municipal clerk’s office. Starting on October 20, you may also register at satellite in-person absentee voting locations if your municipal clerk offers them.

November 3, 2020: Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters who are unregistered or who need to update their name or address can still do so at the polls. Remember to bring a proof of residence document if you are registering on Election Day.



