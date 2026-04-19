Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Taylor Campbell accused of strangling his child

The Brief Taylor Campbell allegedly strangled and assaulted his son during an argument over the boy visiting a friend. Campbell faces charges of child abuse and strangulation; he has a prior history of arrests for drugs and assault. On the run since April 2025, Campbell has ties to Sheboygan, Plymouth, and Milwaukee.



Investigators say an argument turned violent between a father and son. The Sheboygan man was charged with strangling his child. He’s now on the run.

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What we know:

Taylor Campbell has been on the run since last April. Police say he got angry when his son said he was going to a friend’s house.

Taylor Campbell

"The son was grabbed around the throat by his father and thrown to the ground," Sheboygan detective and U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Ryan Walloch said. "Hit him repeatedly."

The boy was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Campbell was charged with child abuse and strangulation. He disappeared a year ago.

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"The father left the area and has not made efforts to turn himself in since," Walloch explained.

The 33-year-old has past arrests for drugs and assault. He has ties to Sheboygan, Plymouth and Milwaukee. He has a tattoo of a turtle with drug paraphernalia on his upper left forearm.

"The message is for him to hold himself accountable and turn himself in," Walloch said. "It’s a very serious matter, especially when you bring into the fact that it was a strangulation."

Taylor Campbell

Campbell is described as being 6’1" tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Campbell is, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.