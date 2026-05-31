Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Tarone Harrell accused in garage attack

The Brief U.S. marshals are searching for Tarone Harrell, a Milwaukee man accused of ambushing and beating a woman in a garage last July. Investigators said Harrell was on parole for another domestic abuse case when the attack happened on Milwaukee’s far northwest side. Anyone with information is asked to call 414-297-3707.



Investigators say a Milwaukee man hid in a garage and ambushed a woman. She was left with serious injuries, and the suspect went on the run.

What we know:

Tarone Harrell’s latest trouble began last July. Investigators say he hid from a woman, lurking in the garage on the city’s far northwest side.

"Dangerous, especially towards women," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained. "She comes home from work. He’s sitting there waiting."

Once she got out of her car, police say the 48-year-old attacked her.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"He closed the garage door. Struck her with a closed fist," the marshal said. "Knocked her out, and he just repeatedly beat her."

Police were called to the home and Harrell disappeared.

"Someone like him, we need off the streets, bad," the investigator said.

The Milwaukee man was charged with multiple felony counts of domestic violence. The incident happened while he was on parole for another domestic abuse case.

Dig deeper:

U.S. Marshals say he has a lengthy criminal past dating back to the 90s.

"He has these anger issues. If you go back to his criminal history, that’s how it starts," the marshal said.

The fugitive sometimes uses the nicknames "Ron" and "Melvin Singleton." He is believed to still be in Milwaukee getting help from loved ones.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We’re not going to stop until we find you, get you off the street, get you arrested," the marshal said.

Harrell is 5’7" and weighs 195 lbs.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.