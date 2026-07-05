The Brief U.S. Marshals seek help to locate Stephan McGowan, a convicted sex offender. McGowan is believed to be in the Milwaukee area. Anyone with information on McGowan's whereabouts is urged to call officials.



A convicted sex offender is in more trouble after investigators say he tried to lure a girl at her school. Stephan McGowan was charged in the case but went on the run.

Search for Stephan McGowan

The backstory:

"This kind of pattern of behavior isn’t something that a person will just stop," the marshal on the case said.

In February 2025, investigators said McGowan showed up at a high school to hook up with the 14-year-old special needs student. Police said the two met on social media.

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"School administrator, through security at the school, noticed there was an unknown adult male on the school grounds," the marshal explained.

Police were called and said the Milwaukee man told a story that didn’t add up. An investigation revealed he handed the girl a bag filled with intimate products. Police said the day prior, he tried luring the same girl.

Stephan McGowan

What they're saying:

"Tried to convince the 14-year-old to come with him to a discreet location on the school grounds for sexual activity," the marshal said.

McGowan was charged, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is still believed to be in the Milwaukee area. The 28-year-old has several distinct tattoos, including a marijuana leaf on his upper right arm. He has his mom’s name on his upper left.

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"On his right forearm, he’s got an image of a microphone that is surrounded by music notes and stars," the marshal said.

McGowan is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 210 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about McGowan's whereabouts is urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.