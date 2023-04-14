Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Scott Brown, parole violator on the run

U.S. Marshals say 32-year-old Scott Brown pulled the trigger of his gun while aiming at his girlfriend’s car.

It was a clear violation of his parole – and now, there is a warrant for his arrest.

"This is just a man we need to bring into custody," the U.S. marshal on the case said. "He’s considered armed and dangerous. It would not shock me if he had a firearm in his person or vehicle."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

U.S. Marshals said it happened in March 2022. They said Brown broke into his girlfriend’s home and assaulted her.

"He then left the home, and then fired 11 rounds into her unoccupied vehicle," the marshal said.

Shots fired at unoccupied vehicle, allegedly by Scott Brown (March 2022)

Marshals said Brown is not supposed to have a gun. He’s already on parole for a serious crime.

"He was on parole for a homicide that he was convicted of in 2010," the marshal said. "Utter disregard for public safety, he’s obviously a very violent individual based off his criminal past."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Brown is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous – the public is urged not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts can reach out to the U.S. Marshals tipline: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.