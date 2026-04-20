Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Samuel Wilson in custody, sought for armed robbery

The Brief Samuel Wilson, wanted for a 2024 armed robbery at a Milwaukee Walgreens where his group stole 30 packs of cigarettes, has been arrested. After being identified by fingerprints and charged, Wilson fled and was being pursued by U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals announced on Monday, April 20, that he was in custody.



Samuel Wilson, who investigators say held up a cashier over some cigarettes, was arrested, charged, and then went on the run, has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals say Wilson is now in custody, although it is not clear whether he turned himself in or if a tip led to a law enforcement agency finding him.

The backstory:

Investigators are looking for a teen they say held up a cashier all over some cigarettes. He was arrested and charged, then took off. U.S. Marshals are now searching for him.

Samuel Wilson

Search for Samuel Wilson

What we know:

U.S. Marshals say 18-year-old Samuel Wilson and two friends came up with a plan that went up in smoke. In August 2024, investigators say the group held up a cashier at a Walgreens at 91st and Appleton not looking for money, but the cigarettes behind the counter.

"They told her, ‘Don’t do anything. Don’t move, or I’ll pop you,’" the U.S. Marshal on the case explained.

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The group got away with about 30 packs of cigarettes. They planned to sell them for $200, but only got about $20.

"His mindset is just cigarettes. What’s next potato chips? Candy bars?" the investigators said.

Samuel Wilson

Clues leading to Wilson

Dig deeper:

Fingerprints on some packs dropped at the store led them to Wilson. The teen was arrested and charged. He later went on the run. He’s believed to be in Milwaukee or Wauwatosa.

"Is he staying with family? Is he staying with friends?" the marshal said. "He’s not making it out here on his own."

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Samuel Wilson

Wilson is described as being 5’9" tall and weighing 160 pounds.