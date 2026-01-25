Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Malik Randle sought for stealing, making threats

The Brief Malik Randle fled a Brookfield Metro Market after being confronted for shoplifting at a self-checkout. Randle allegedly became belligerent and threatened employees with a gun, leading to an armed robbery charge and a felony warrant. Currently on probation with a violent criminal history, the 6'3" suspect is at large.



A Milwaukee man was stopped at a grocery store for stealing when investigators said he made threats and went on the run.

Search for Malik Randle

What we know:

A criminal complaint explains 30-year-old Malik Randle was stealing from a Metro Market in Brookfield.

"Basically, going through the self-checkout line and not scanning all of his items or not scanning them at all," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Employees confronted Randle about the theft. U.S. Marshals said, rather than stopping, Randle got angry.

"When he was confronted by staff, he became belligerent, started swearing at them," the marshal said.

When employees called the police, investigators said Randle took off and made a threat that he had a gun.

"If someone’s willing to threaten someone with a firearm over some groceries, he clearly is a dangerous individual," the marshal said.

Captured on surveillance

Dig deeper:

Brookfield police were able to identify the 30-year-old through surveillance. He was charged with armed robbery with threat of force, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation.

"He has arrests including armed robbery, CCW, reckless endangering safety as well as some narcotics charges," the investigator explained.

The Milwaukee man is believed to be in the area. He is 6’3" tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information about Randle's location, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.