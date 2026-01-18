Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Byron Joiner sought for hit-and-run, shooting

The Brief Convicted in 2019 for a reckless crash involving a police squad, Byron Joiner is now wanted for multiple parole violations and a 2024 hit-and-run. After being shot in an unrelated incident at 13th and Hopkins, Joiner fled the hospital before he could be returned to police custody. U.S. Marshals believe Joiner is still in the Milwaukee area.



A wanted man was recovering at the hospital after he was shot. He was supposed to return to police custody when he went on the run.

Search for Byron Joiner

What we know:

Trouble began for Byron Joiner in 2019. He went to prison after he was convicted for driving recklessly and hitting a police squad. When he was released from prison, U.S. Marshals say he continued to break the law.

Byron Joiner

"Mr. Joiner continues to engage in behaviors that puts our community at risk," the investigator said. "His compliance was marginal at best and then, ultimately, he makes the choice to stop reporting to his agent."

In 2024, authorities say he was driving in a hit-and-run crash at Prospect and Kenilworth.

"He struck another vehicle and fled the scene," the marshal said.

A warrant was issued for Joiner's arrest. About a year later, police say he was involved in a shooting at 13th and Hopkins.

"He was shot in an isolated incident, and he was transported for medical care," the marshal said.

While at the hospital, Joiner was treated for his injury and supposed to return to police custody, but that never happened.

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, due to the circumstances surrounding that matter, he was not guarded at the hospital and ultimately a warrant was reactivated when he chose to leave the hospital," the investigator explained.

Byron Joiner

Joiner has not been heard from since. He is believed to still be in the Milwaukee area.

"There’s no reason for him to continue to run," the marshal said. "He can just turn himself in."

Joiner is described as 5’9" tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you have information about Joiner's whereabouts, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.