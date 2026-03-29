Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Benny Hurst sought for drug-related charges

The Brief Authorities are searching for Benny Hurst, who is on the run after failing to appear for multiple drug-related charges across several Wisconsin counties. Hurst was first arrested in Waukesha County with heroin, cocaine, and meth; after bonding out, he was allegedly caught again in Ashland County with over 85 grams of similar substances. Hurst is believed to be hiding in Milwaukee or Brown Deer.



A routine traffic stop in Waukesha County ends with a drug arrest. The man charged is now on the run.

Benny Hurst on the run

What we know:

"It’s imperative that we bring Mr. Hurst into custody as soon as possible," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

In January 2025, 30-year-old Benny Hurst was pulled over with another guy in Waukesha County. He told officers he was headed to the casino and had more than $2,000 in the car. When officers searched the trunk, they say they found heroin, cocaine and meth.

Benny Hurst

"Those quantities of drugs are indicative of street level sales. It’s far more than personal use," the marshal explained.

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Hurst was arrested and charged. A few months later, he found himself in more trouble.

"Not long after bonding out on the first large-scale drug charge, he was back at dealing again," the investigator said.

Police in Ashland County were called to a hotel. They stopped Hurst in the parking lot and said they once again found a large amount of drugs.

"Inside the room they recovered 67 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin and a little over 6 grams of cocaine," the marshal said.

Drug ties

Dig deeper:

Hurst hasn’t been seen since. Authorities say he has drug dealing ties around the state and warrants in Waukesha, Ashland, Ozaukee and Dodge Counties. He’s believed to be in Milwaukee or Brown Deer.

Benny Hurst

"I would urge him to turn himself in so we can begin a peaceful resolution to these matters," the marshal said.

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Hurst is described as being 6’1" tall and weighing 213 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where Hurst is located, you are urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.