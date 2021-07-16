Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Bart Garza sought by US Marshals

A family feud over a loan ends in gunfire. U.S. Marshals are looking for 23-year-old Bart Garza, wanted for recklessly endangering safety in Milwaukee on June 13, 2020.

"He’s younger. He doesn’t have much of a criminal history. This is definitely a violent event, and somebody that needs to be taken off the street," explained the U.S. marshal on the case. "He’s wanted by the Milwaukee Police Department for a shooting incident."

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter incident near 34th and Vliet Street. Milwaukee police came across three people who needed help.

"They located some victims who stated their vehicle had been shot at," the marshal explained. "Bart Garza, who is known to them, shot at their vehicle."

The shooting was apparently over a loan.

Bart Garza

Garza is described as being 5'8" tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has a tattoo of the Milwaukee skyline on his forearm – as well as a cross on his left forearm.

Authorities think Garza is hiding out in Milwaukee. He is strongly associated with the 38th and Townsend neighborhood.

Anyone helping Garza could face charges for aiding a known fugitive.

If you have information that could help investigators, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707.