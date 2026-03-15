Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Angela Willis sought for drug distribution

The Brief Angela Willis is wanted for her role in a Milwaukee-based cocaine and marijuana distribution ring. After being charged in 2024, the 49-year-old fled; her ex-husband was captured in Ohio in late 2025, but she remains at large. Investigators believe Willis has returned to Milwaukee.



A woman federally charged in a drug conspiracy is now on the run. Investigators say Angela Willis and others sold large amounts of cocaine and marijuana. She has out-of-state ties, but is believed to be back in Milwaukee.

Search for Angela Willis

What we know:

For four years, federal authorities had been investigating a drug ring in Milwaukee. In 2024, Willis was federally charged with a group of others.

"DEA did the full investigation, and they deemed them all to be together possessing and distributing fairly large amounts of cocaine and marijuana," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained.

Angela Willis

Marshals said rather than cooperating with the investigation, the 49-year-old Milwaukee woman skipped town with her ex-husband. He was picked up in late 2025.

What they're saying:

"The Marshal Service located her ex-husband in Ohio, and he was arrested on this same indictment and Ms. Willis still has not been heard from," the investigator said.

Willis has ties to Ohio and Texas. Investigators think she’s now back in Milwaukee. She sometimes goes by "Angela Vernon."

Angela Willis

"Turn yourself in, get it figured out, go through the court system," the marshal said.

Willis stands 5’4" tall and weighs 295 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about Willis' location should call the U.S. Marshals Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.