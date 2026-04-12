Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Alez Cruz-Jaramillo sought for child sex assault

The Brief Alez Cruz-Jaramillo is wanted for the repeated sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Walworth after admitting to investigators he had sexual intercourse with her. After being charged at age 17, Cruz-Jaramillo failed to appear in court and has been on the run since. U.S. Marshals believe the now 21-year-old is in the Kenosha area.



U.S. Marshals are looking for a man they say knew a girl was 12 years old when he met up with her for sex. Alez Cruz-Jaramillo was 17 at the time. He was arrested and charged. When he posted bond, he disappeared.

Search for Alez Cruz-Jaramillo

What we know:

Prosecutors say Cruz-Jaramillo met up with the girl in Walworth in 2022 after getting her number.

Alez Cruz-Jaramillo

"He initially asked if they could ‘smash,’" the U.S. Marshal on the case said. "She said 'no,' but they still met up anyway."

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Police say the then 17-year-old continued to see the girl several times after that.

"He admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim," the investigator said. "He kind of underplayed the situation."

About a year later, investigators were made aware. A criminal complaint explains Cruz-Jaramillo’s story did not add up, but he eventually confessed. Cruz-Jaramillo was arrested and charged with repeated sexual assault of a child. He posted bond, then disappeared.

Alez Cruz-Jaramillo

"He had court a week later, which he failed to show, and then they issued a warrant for his arrest," the marshal explained.

Possibly in Kenosha

Dig deeper:

The now 21-year-old is believed to be in the Kenosha area. He sometimes uses the names Alez Cruz and Alez Jaramillo.

"Being on the run for something like this only adds to the perception of guilt," the marshal said. "He has to face the consequences."

Alez Cruz-Jaramillo

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Cruz-Jaramillo is described as being 6’2" tall and weighing 210 pounds.

Call with tips

What you can do:

If you know where to locate Cruz-Jaramillo, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshal Tipline at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.