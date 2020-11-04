Wisconsin Dem Ron Kind survives challenge, wins 13th term

Expand / Collapse search

MADISON, Wis. - Longtime Democratic Rep. Ron Kind has survived a stiff challenge from a former Navy Seal to win his 13th term in Congress.

Election returns show Kind defeated Derrick Van Orden to retain his seat representing western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

The race was tight throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday. Van Orden won most of the district's rural counties, but Kind toook Eau Claire and La Crosse counties, the district's the two major population centers.

The La Crosse native and former Harvard quarterback has represented western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District since 1997.

