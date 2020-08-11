Wisconsinites take part in Tuesday's primaries; virus precautions in place for voters, poll workers

Those who voted in-person during Tuesday's partisan primaries were met with lots of hand sanitizer, masks and plexiglass -- the coronavirus safety precautions starting right at the doors.

In Milwaukee, masks are required indoors. Those without a mask and without a permitted exemption from wearing one were allowed to vote at the polling location's entrance. In other parts of Wisconsin, the statewide mask mandate does not apply to voters.

Tuesday's primary did not have a lot of options, and many of the partisan races were uncontested as people fight to get on the November ballot for a chance to serve in Congress, the state legislature and some county positions.

The primary's precautions are a preview of what's to come in November, when the world will be watching Wisconsin.

"Everything was very distanced, they had sanitizer everywhere. Everybody working by the volunteers were masked up and behind plexiglass," said Milwaukee voter Nathan Heck. "We got to keep our own pen, so didn't have to return that."

Milwaukee's election director said that they had no problems with people not wearing masks.

Advertisement

Polls ar reopen across Wisconsin until 8 p.m.