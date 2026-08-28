The Brief A former Wisconsin youth soccer club volunteer has been sentenced to federal prison. Prosecutors said he tried to fly overseas to have sex with a child. The soccer club said the man's volunteer role had no interaction with players.



A former Wisconsin youth soccer club volunteer, who prosecutors said tried to fly overseas to have sex with a child, has been sentenced to federal prison.

Federal prison sentence

In court:

Justin Kagerbauer, 47, was charged in federal court with multiple sex crimes. He pleaded guilty to two felonies: attempted interstate/foreign travel with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor, and distribution of child pornography.

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A federal judge sentenced Kagerbauer to eight years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, on Aug. 26.

Justin Kagerbauer

Sex crimes investigation

The backstory:

Federal prosecutors said, from March 2025 through November 2025, Kagerbauer had been talking with who he thought was a woman in the U.K. with a 9-year-old niece. It was actually an undercover U.K. cop.

Court filings said he wrote he was "interested in girls '6+'" – as well as "I have no experience, but I would love to" and "it would be a dream come true." The undercover officer and Kagerbauer chatted more than 100 times from March 2025 through November 2025, reiterating plans to visit the woman and the 9-year-old girl that November.

Kagerbauer had a flight from Chicago's O'Hare to New York's John F. Kennedy airport on Thanksgiving morning 2025. An airline told federal investigators Kagerbauer bought a one-way ticket from JFK to London's Heathrow Airport for Nov. 27, 2025. He was taken into custody before he could get on the plane.

Youth soccer club ties

Local perspective:

From court filings and archived websites, FOX6 News learned Kagerbauer was an architect for Hartland Home Builder and served as the director of tryouts and accounts receivable, a volunteer position, for the Franklin-based Croation Eagles Soccer Club.

Prosecutors did not mention any allegations involving the club or children. An attorney representing the club previously told FOX6 News that Kagerbauer's volunteer role had no interaction with players.

In light of the allegations, the club said Kagerbauer had a clean background check and was going through "SafeSport" training – a program that educates people on how to prevent situations such as sexual misconduct and abuse. The club also said it never received any complaints from players or families that suggest Kagerbauer engaged in any inappropriate behavior.