The Brief The We Energies outage map reported more than 700 customers without power at one point on Wednesday evening. A winter storm warning was issued for parts of southeast Wisconsin. We Energies has tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage.



The We Energies outage map reported more than 700 customers without power at one point on Wednesday evening as a winter storm moved across southeast Wisconsin.

What you can do:

We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.

The We Energies outage map shows service disruptions by municipalities and counties. For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:

Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized

Use flashlights, not candles

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible

Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions

