Wisconsin wildfire smoke; City of Milwaukee suspends some services

The Brief Wildfire smoke from Canada continues to cause poor air quality across Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) and Department of Public Works (DPW) are adjusting operations to protect staff. DPW is suspending non-emergency field operations, and only emergency outdoor work will be performed until conditions improve.



Canadian wildfire smoke continues to blanket southeast Wisconsin, triggering poor air quality throughout the Milwaukee area.

To protect employee health and safety amid the poor air quality, the City of Milwaukee Health Department and Department of Public Works are modifying their daily operations.

Services suspended

What we know:

DPW is suspending non-emergency field operations, and only emergency outdoor work will be performed until conditions improve.

The Milwaukee Health Department is evaluating clinic operations throughout the day and may temporarily modify or suspend services at some locations as conditions warrant.

Employees who are able to work remotely have been directed to do so, while essential staff will continue to provide critical public health services.

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Garbage and recycling

What we know:

Milwaukee has suspended garbage and recycling pickup and closed all city drop-off centers until further notice.

The City Tow Lot will close at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Residents are encouraged to call 414-286-2700 before visiting, as some questions or issues may be resolved over the phone.

City officials will continue to monitor air quality conditions and determine when it is safe to resume normal operations.

Residents should visit milwaukee.gov/dpw for the latest information on service impacts and collection schedules.

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Limit outdoor exposure

What you can do:

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and the City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) are urging people to limit their exposure to smoky air, especially children, older adults, pregnant people, and those with asthma, COPD, heart disease, or other respiratory conditions.

When air quality reaches dangerous levels, even healthy people can experience symptoms like coughing, irritated eyes, sore throats, or difficulty breathing.

People are encouraged to:

Stay indoors as much as possible and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run air conditioning on recirculate, if available.

Use a portable air cleaner or high-efficiency air filter if you have one.

If you must spend time outdoors, consider wearing a well-fitting N95 respirator.

Check on neighbors, family members, and others who may be especially vulnerable to poor air quality.