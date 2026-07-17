Map: Milwaukee air quality remains hazardous due to wildfire smoke

The Brief Air quality in the Milwaukee area remains hazardous on Friday, July 17. Wildfire smoke from Minnesota and Canada continues to impact the region. When the AQI is over 300, everyone's health could be impacted due to air quality.



Air quality in the Milwaukee area remains hazardous as wildfire smoke from Canada and Minnesota continue to blanket the area Friday, though conditions have improved compared to Thursday's record-setting levels.

What is AQI?

What we know:

According to AirNow.gov, the U.S. Air Quality Index – or AQI – is the Environmental Protection Agency's tool to communicate outdoor air quality and health. It uses a color-coded system to rank levels of pollution and health concern, with an AQI over 300 being the most hazardous conditions.

LIVE UPDATES: Wisconsin wildfire smoke, air quality issues continue

When the AQI is over 300, everyone's health could be impacted due to air quality.

What is Milwaukee County's AQI?

By the numbers:

Milwaukee's AQI was listed at 410 as of around 10:30 a.m. Friday, well over the threshold for the most hazardous conditions.

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However, the AQI was much improved compared to Thursday, when the area's AQI reached a record-setting 644 at around 12:30 p.m. For context, the AQI when wildfire smoke reached the Milwaukee area in 2023 was 250.

Other events brought the AQI up to 150 in 2024 and 175 in 2025. Prior to this week, the highest AQI Milwaukee County had previously recorded was 300 on June 18, 1987.

Map: Current air quality in Milwaukee area

Local perspective:

This interactive map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the Milwaukee area. Zoom in and out to see the index in other areas.