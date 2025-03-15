Wisconsin wildfire risk, check conditions before you burn

article

The Brief Dry conditions plus high winds have substantially increased the wildfire risk in Wisconsin. The DNR has plenty of resources and maps for the current fire danger, wildfire reports, and burn restrictions.



Spring wildfire season is here, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging the public to check fire danger before conducting outdoor burning activities.

According to the DNR, nearly 170 wildfires have burned over 450 acres already this year, four times more than a typical year at this time.

Dry conditions plus wind

Why you should care:

Dry weather and gusty winds will lead to the potential for increased wildfire activity. Burn permit suspensions will be in effect in several southern and central Wisconsin counties.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officials anticipate the fire danger will be on an upward swing over the coming weeks until there is significant precipitation.

With the onset of the spring fire season and windy conditions, fire officials have begun staffing fire equipment throughout Wisconsin. Areas are especially vulnerable after the snow cover melts and prior to vegetation greening up. Northern Wisconsin still has lingering snow in the woods, but it is rapidly melting with the warmer temperatures.

The main cause of wildfires this time of year is burning brush and leaf piles, and debris burning continues to be the number #1 cause of wildfires in Wisconsin.

Current fire danger risk in Wisconsin as of 11:45 a.m. on March 15, 2025.

Burn permits

What you can do:

Burning permits are required in DNR Protection Areas anytime the ground is not completely snow-covered. Permit holders are authorized to burn vegetative materials, such as leaves, brush and needles and are designed so that burning is done safely with minimal wildfire risk.

Permits are free and can be obtained online or by calling 1-888-WIS-BURN (947-2876).

Once a burn permit has been obtained, the individual must call or go online after 9 a.m. on the day of the planned burn to check daily burn restrictions, such as the legal burning hours, size limitations or if burning has been suspended for the day. Small campfires for warming or cooking do not require a burning permit.

Some areas of the state are not regulated by the DNR, so check with local municipal or fire department officials for any ordinances or other burning restrictions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sparks from recreational equipment, campfires, and hot ash from fireplaces are also contributing fire causes. Smoldering embers can remain hot for days, even weeks. If using a wood stove or fireplace, empty the ashes into a metal container with a tight-fitting lid or dump them onto bare soil. Then, drown the ashes with water and stir until the embers are completely cold.

The same goes for campfires, burn barrels, and burned leaf and brush piles. Before leaving the area, drown the ashes, stir and keep adding water until all heat and smoke is gone.

Online resources

What you can do:

You can check out the current fire danger, wildfire reports, and burning restrictions on the DNR website.