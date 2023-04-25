Wisconsin transgender student shower controversy in Sun Prairie

How should schools handle a transgender student who wants to use the shower? Wisconsin parents are questioning the Sun Prairie School board after an incident came to light and received national headlines.

Inside the girls' locker room at Sun Prairie East High School in March, conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) says four girls, all first-year students, swam and were showering while wearing their bathing. Then, WILL says a senior student said, "I'm trans, by the way," stripped and showered, exposing male genitalia. The law firm says it thinks the student was 18.

"That person is an adult in my opinion. This should be a criminal matter, not let’s just brush it under the carpet matter. These girls were violated," said Jackie Reindl, grandparent of district students.

Parents and others spoke at the Sun Prairie Area School District board meeting on Monday, April 24.

"What is the actual problem in this situation other than a trans student existing. That a student of this school undressed in a public locker room," said Eli Gillitzer, Sun Prairie School Board student member.

Sun Prairie East High School

"I would like you to also think about that transgendered individual. Do you think they wanted to be a national news story? Now, I don’t know who that individual is. Most of the public doesn’t know who that individual is, but theirpeer group does. How long do you think that student is going to feel welcome in Sun Prairie schools?" said Brent Eisberner, a Sun Prairie resident. "You not only failed the female children, but you also failed that transgender individual."

"Why the hell is there not a shower stall area for transgender people to go in and use is beyond me. Who the hell decided to spend this money to design a school that doesn’t have a space for all people? It is absolutely ridiculous and absurd to me how the district is failing the children at damn near every turn; whether it’s academically or just changing your frickin' clothes. You guys can’t seem to figure out what the hell you need to do to make everybody happy," said Erick Barka, Sun Prairie resident.

"I am asking you to keep male genitalia in the male locker room and female genitalia in the female locker room, or create a trans locker room," said Jean Sink, Sun Prairie resident.

"We might think about why rates of suicide and depression and mental illness are higher with transgender and gay and lesbian kids," said Andrew Schoenherr, Sun Prairie resident.

In a statement, the school district writes, "The simple truth is that this incident should not have happened. But it did, and the District addressed it long before the recent publicity."

Sun Prairie Area School District

The district claims "several accounts of this incident are ill-informed, inaccurate, and complete." But the statement does not explain why. The district added that "student privacy and other laws prevent the District from addressing the specific events that occurred."

The Sun Prairie Area School District admits all people involved were students and the district "took steps to ensure a similar incident does not recur." Also, the "Sun Prairie Area School District does not condone any student of one sex being present in a state of undress in the presence of students of another sex. What happened in this incident was not in line with our District’s practices."

"The email says the district does not condone a student of one sex showering in the presence of a student of another sex, but do they actually prohibit it, or is it just blank on the topic?" said Andy Johnson, parent of students.

In an email from the principal to a parent, which was shared with FOX6 News, the district does have guidance on locker rooms. It says a transgender student may be allowed to use the bathroom in line with how they identify, but it will be reviewed on a "case-by-case basis" – including considering the "degree of undress required."