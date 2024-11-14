Wisconsin launches Suspected Overdose Alerts for Rapid Response system

article

The Brief The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched a new online tool for people working in overdose substance use prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery. The new system provides near real-time data on when and where suspected overdoses may have occurred. The WiSOARR system is not available to the public.



The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched on Thursday, Nov. 14 a new online tool for people working in overdose spike response, substance use prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery.

A news release says the Wisconsin Suspected Overdose Alerts for Rapid Response (WiSOARR) system will provide near real-time data on when and where suspected overdoses may have occurred to inform immediate actions to address drug overdoses.

Using data that includes suspected overdose data from ambulance runs and emergency department visits, the system allows users to monitor local trends, set and receive alerts around community-specific thresholds, and connect to essential spike response resources.

The WiSOARR system is not available to the public. Publicly available, anonymous data on confirmed drug overdoses and other substance use data will remain available on the DHS website.

The launch of the system follows reports from across the nation that suspected overdose deaths are trending down for the first time since 2018.

Find more information about WiSOARR on the DHS website.