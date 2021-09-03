Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Supreme Court oral arguments to resume in chambers

By AP Author
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Associated Press
Wisconsin Supreme Court article

Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. - In-person oral arguments will resume in the state Supreme Court next week.

Arguments are slated to begin the morning of Sept. 9 with a case involving setting deadlines for jury trials in mental health commitments.

The session will mark the first time the justices have heard oral arguments in the court’s state Capitol hearing room since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court officials say the arguments will be open to the public. Workers will clean the chamber and spectators may wear face masks or face shields. Justices can choose to have Plexiglass barriers set up around them.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Summerfest COVID admission rules 'smooth,' didn't apply to all

Summerfest attendees will be asked at the gates to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 to enter, but FOX6 News found out firsthand that that did not apply to everyone.