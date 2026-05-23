The Brief Wisconsin's summer recreation season ramps up starting Memorial Day weekend. WisDOT said there are more distracted and impaired driving crashes in summer. The Wisconsin DNR has reminders about boat safety and water fatalities.



From checking trailers to preventing the spread of invasive species, Wisconsin agencies have a number of reminders for drivers and boaters as the summer recreation season ramps up starting with Memorial Day weekend.

Driving, towing safety

What you can do:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said speed and distracted driving are the top factors in summer crashes. There were more than 8,500 such crashes on Wisconsin roads from May through September of last year.

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Driving too fast can be especially dangerous when towing a boat, trailer or camper, making it harder to maintain control of a vehicle – especially during inclement weather. WisDOT said there were 66% more distracted driving fatalities last summer compared to the rest of the year, with cellphone use a major cause of distraction.

There have been 38% more impaired driving fatalities during summer months over the past five years compared to the rest of the year, according to WisDOT. Everyone, whether on the road or on the water, is urged to be responsible and have a sober driver.

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Anyone hauling a boat, trailer or camper should also make sure everything is in good mechanical condition and safely connected before hitting the road. That includes checking connections to lights, chains and tires. Double-check that any items loaded into a trailer, truck bed or boat are properly secured with rope, straps or a tarp. Debris on the road can lead to crashes and damage to other vehicles.

Most road construction pauses over the holiday weekend, but up-to-date traffic conditions are posted on WisDOT's 511 website.

What we know:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the victims in most boating-related fatalities last year were not wearing a personal flotation device. Alcohol consumption continues to be a contributing factor in many incidents.

Boaters should check that required on-board safety equipment is there and working before they leave the dock. Once on the water, maintain safe distances from others and from shore while being mindful of the wake your boat makes.

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Inspect boats and trailers – and drain all water – before leaving a boat launch to prevent the spread of invasive species. It's state law, the DNR said.

As waterways and boat launches become increasingly busy, the DNR also has the following safety tips and reminders:

Sign up now to take an online boater education course

Always wear a properly fitted and fastened life jacket when on or near the water – it will keep you on top of the water if you walk off an unexpected drop-off, a wave or current overpower you, or you fall out of a boat

Enjoy the waters sober and know your limits – just like with a car, alcohol blurs a person's judgment, slows reaction time and impairs abilities

River shorelines and sandbars pose unseen dangers – higher, fast-moving water can tax an individual's boating, paddling and swimming skills

Keep an eye on the weather and always tell someone where you are going

Create a float plan and tell people when and where you plan to depart and return before going for a float or paddle