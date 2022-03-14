Wisconsin sues Johnson Controls, Tyco over PFAS pollution

article

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit Monday against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products over PFAS pollution in northeastern Wisconsin.

The lawsuit, filed in Marinette County Circuit Court, alleges Tyco began releasing fire-fighting foam from a testing facility in Marinette into the environment in 1962. The foam has contaminated the area’s soil, groundwater, surface water and air.

The lawsuit alleges Johnson Controls has been providing environmental consulting services to Tyco since 2016 but has failed to properly investigate the contamination.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified forfeitures and penalty surcharges.

Attorney General Kaul issued the following statement in a news release:

"When companies contaminate our water, they must fully remediate the harm they’ve caused. Every Wisconsinite should be able to rely on the safety of the water they drink. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is committed to protecting the public and holding accountable those who endanger the health of Wisconsinites."

A message left at Tyco’s U.S. headquarters in Pennsylvania wasn’t immediately returned. Johnson Controls media officials didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

PFAS chemicals are man-made chemicals found in a range of products, including cookware and firefighting foam. Multiple cities in Wisconsin are grappling with PFAS contamination, including Madison, the town of Campbell, Wausau and Peshtigo as well as Marinette.