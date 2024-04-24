NIL deals for Wisconsin high schoolers denied, WIAA votes

article

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) on Wednesday denied a constitutional amendment that would have allowed student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Known as NIL, it's a new concept for collegiate athletes across the country. It has trickled down to the high school level in most states, where high school student-athletes are able to make NIL money.

In Wisconsin, the proposal was shot down 219-170 during Wednesday's WIAA meeting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6's Stephanie Grady recently sat down with WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser about the changing landscape of high school athletics in the state. You can watch those full interviews below.

.