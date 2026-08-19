Wisconsin State Patrol begins annual 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign

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The Brief Wisconsin State Patrol are joining local law enforcement to prevent drunk and impaired driving over the Labor Day weekend, with the campaign starting Aug. 19. The program encourages Wisconsinites to make transportation plans for the weekend ahead of time if you know you might be impaired. One-third of traffic fatalities in Wisconsin in 2025 were caused by impaired driving.



The Wisconsin State Patrol is teaming up with local law enforcement throughout the state to discourage impaired driving and remind Wisconsinites to always drive sober.

The campaign begins Wednesday and is ongoing through Sept. 7.

'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'

About the campaign:

The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is run as a reminder to make plans for transportation if you think you might be impaired at an event, especially as festivities approach for Labor Day weekend. The campaign offers education on things that people can do to prevent impaired driving, as well as a commitment to enforcing penalties for those who do drive while under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the state has over 8,000 officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and has about 400 Drug Recognition Experts. Additionally, there are 34 multi-jurisdictional enforcement task forces operating across the state.

Get home safely

What you can do:

WisDOT has provided guidance on things that you can do to ensure you get home safely if you might be too impaired to operate a vehicle. They include:

Plan a sober designated driver for the evening or make sure that you have a ride-share service, like Uber or Lyft, scheduled in advance

Use public transportation if it is available, or call a taxi

Take the keys away from an impaired person and ensure they have another ride home

If you see an impaired driver, call 911

Check if a bar or restaurant offers a safe ride home ​, which may provide free rides to impaired drivers from bars enrolled in their program

Consequences of impaired driving

By the numbers:

Impaired driving causes thousands of deaths, car accidents, and convictions every year. Here are some of those statistics.

7,000 crashes involving impaired driving in Wisconsin in 2025

Impaired driving is responsible for one-third of all traffic deaths in Wisconsin

Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) convictions can cost up to $10,000

There are over 20,000 OWI convictions in Wisconsin every year

Motorists who drive while impaired also risk losing their license.

What they're saying:

"Strong partnerships are critical to prevent impaired driving crashes. This includes our law enforcement partners, but more importantly, it means working with motorists and communities to make sure impaired drivers never get behind the wheel," Wisconsin State Patrol Superintendent Tim Carnahan said.