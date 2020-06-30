Wisconsin State Park group camping for 50 people or less starts July 13

MADISON -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday, June 30 it will begin to allow group camping for groups of 50 or less with reservations on Monday, July 13.



The DNR will also begin placing camp hosts at state park campgrounds, and firewood is now available at select state parks. Special park operation conditions remain in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors.



Some changes campers and park visitors will experience beginning July 13 include:





RESERVATIONS





RESPONSIBLE RECREATION





The DNR urges state park and forest visitors to do their part when visiting DNR properties. Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing of 6 feet, refrain from congregating in large groups, travel only within your home communities and follow all existing state park rules and guidelines. Visitors are also encouraged to wear face coverings in situations where social distancing is difficult.



For specific information regarding COVID-19 we encourage the public to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates, and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website.