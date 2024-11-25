Wisconsin State Park admission passes changing to 12-month model

article

The Brief Wisconsin State Park System passes are moving to a new model. New passes will now be valid for 12 months following the month of purchase, instead of expiring on Dec. 31. New 2025 passes purchased in December 2024 will be valid through January 2026.



The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced the Wisconsin State Park System will be moving to a 12-month admission pass model.

The new 12-month admission passes will be available for purchase beginning Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

The update to the Wisconsin State Park System admission pass follows Wisconsin Act 113, which was signed into law by Governor Tony Evers on March 14, 2024.

"With this new 12-month pass model, we hope that our customers are encouraged to spend more time outdoors enjoying Wisconsin’s beautiful public lands," said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks and Recreation Management Director. "This is a great opportunity to plan a visit to a place you’ve never been before. There are tons of ways to make the most of your full 12 months of exploring."

The physical appearance of the pass has also been updated. In addition to being slightly larger, the 12 months of the year will be listed around the perimeter of the pass. Beginning in 2025, the pass will be marked to indicate the month and year in which the pass will expire. The pass remains valid until the final day of the 12th month following the month in which it is issued. For example, a pass that is marked to expire March 2026 will be valid through March 31, 2026.

Reduced-rate vehicle admission passes will still be available for additional vehicles registered at the same address. Reduced-rate passes must be purchased at the same time as the full-price pass or at a later date with proof of purchase of the full-price vehicle pass. Passes for additional vehicles will expire in the same month and year as the household’s full-price pass.

Beginning in March 2025, conservation patron state park vehicle admission passes will be the same design as other vehicle admission passes. The validity period for conservation patron passholders is not changing. A conservation patron pass will always be marked for the month of March, regardless of when it was redeemed.

Customers are encouraged to save time by buying their passes online. Orders placed online will receive an email receipt with a confirmation number that can be used immediately for park entry. Twelve-month vehicle admission passes purchased online will be delivered pre-marked with the expiration month and year according to the date of purchase.

2025 Wisconsin State Park And Forest Fees

Vehicle Admission Passes

A vehicle admission pass is required on all motor vehicles stopping in state parks, forests and recreation areas. Admission passes can be purchased online or at most individual properties via drive-up window service or electronic sales kiosks.

Vehicle admission fees include daily and 12-month rates. A 12-month admission pass costs $28 for vehicles with Wisconsin license plates or $38 for vehicles with out-of-state plates.

If there is more than one vehicle registered to the same household, additional vehicle passes are available for $15.50 for in-state plates and $20.50 for out-of-state plates. A senior citizen 12-month sticker is available for $13 to Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older. Daily passes are $13 for vehicles with Wisconsin license plates and $16 for vehicles with out-of-state plates for all properties in 2025.

Many companies and organizations purchase vehicle admission passes for their members. Customers interested in purchasing a bulk order of 12-month passes on behalf of themselves or their organization should contact DNRFWPPRWIParksStore@wisconsin.gov.

Learn more about Wisconsin State Park System vehicle admission and the 12-month admission pass on the DNR’s Vehicle Admission webpage.

State Trail Passes

The 2025 annual state trail passes will go on sale beginning Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. The annual state trail pass is valid for the calendar year. A 2025 annual state trail pass will expire Dec. 31, 2025, regardless of when it was purchased.

A state trail pass is required for all people aged 16 or older who bike, cross-country ski, horseback ride or inline skate on certain trails. A state trail pass is not required for walking or hiking. The DNR reminds the public that annual state trail passes are different from vehicle admission passes.

The DNR offers the option to purchase a state trail pass online by selecting "Trail Pass" under "Product Type." State trail passes can also be purchased at individual properties via drive-up window service or electronic sales kiosks, DNR service centers or a DNR-affiliated vendor or sub-vendor.