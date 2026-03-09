State Fair: Wynonna Judd, Melissa Etheridge take Main Stage on Aug. 9

article

The Brief Wynonna Judd and Melissa Ethridge will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage on Aug. 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.



Wynonna Judd and Melissa Ethridge will perform at the Bank Five Nine Main Stage during the Wisconsin State Fair on Sunday, Aug. 9.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at WiStateFair.com. All seating for this show is reserved, and tickets will be $65, $70, $75 and $85. VIP packages are available for an additional cost.

Each ticket includes admission to the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show when purchased prior to entering the Fair Park.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale on Wednesday, March 11 for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. This non-profit organization helps support the State Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair today by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 6–16, 2026.