Wisconsin State Fair: Sporkies, Drinkies winners revealed for 2026

The Brief The Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies and Drinkies winners for 2026 have been revealed. A panel of celebrity judges, including FOX6's Derica Williams, sampled each dish and drink.



The Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies and Drinkies winners for 2026 have been revealed. Check out the fair food creations that claimed top honors this year.

The backstory:

A panel of celebrity judges, including FOX6's Derica Williams, sampled each dish and drink to determine who got this year's Golden Spork or Cup. Check out a full list of finalists here, and look for the 13-foot statues at the finalists' stands.

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Sporkies winners

First place:

Birria Flamin' Bombs – Fiesta Grill & Cantina: The Birria Flamin’ Bombs were created as a crazy twist on a fan-favorite meal that showcases rich, delicious flavors! These crispy bombs are filled with slow-cooked beef birria, cilantro, onion, and melted mozzarella cheese, then coated in a savory seasoned breadcrumb blend and served with a birria consommé for dipping with a side of creamy chipotle aioli.

Second place:

Cream City Cone – WürstBar: The Cream City Cone is a handheld creation that delivers a flavorful, fully loaded bite from the top down. This warm, buttery pretzel cone is dipped in Milwaukee Pretzel Company Dill Pickle Mustard, packed with a savory mix of bratwurst, sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and melted cheddar, and then topped with a breaded white cheddar cheese curd and more mustard. It’s a brat … in a cone … and somehow, it all makes perfect sense!

Third place:

Al Pastor Pizza – Charlie’s Pizza: The Al Pastor Pizza is loaded with tender, marinated al pastor pork, melty mozzarella cheese, and juicy pineapple for the perfect balance of savory and sweet. It’s finished with fresh cilantro, white onion, lime and a signature special sauce, bringing a bright, zesty kick to every bite. Crafted on a perfectly crisp crust, this pizza delivers bold, unforgettable flavors in every bite.

Drinkies winner

First place:

Tilt-a-Spritz – Old Fashioned Sipper Club: Tilt-a-Spritz is a playful nod to the State Fair’s iconic SpinCity! And like the ride itself, it’s designed to be an experience from the very first moment. The bright ruby grapefruit and key lime juices deliver a vibrant citrus flavor with ginger beer effervescence for a crisp finish. Sealed in a smoke box with hickory and torched rosemary, open the door to reveal a dramatic cloud before the first sip.