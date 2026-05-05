Wisconsin State Fair: Senior Day returns Aug. 10; $7 admission ticket

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The Brief On Aug. 10, guests ages 60 and older can enjoy the Wisconsin State Fair for a special discounted admission price of $7. This year’s celebration is especially significant as the fair marks its 175th anniversary. The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 6–16, 2026.



The Wisconsin State Fair is bringing back Senior Day on Monday, Aug. 10. Guests aged 60 and older can enjoy a discounted admission price of just $7.

Beyond the ticket discounts, this year’s festivities are extra special as the fair officially celebrates its 175th anniversary.

To celebrate this milestone, the Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation and Capri Communities are teaming up for a statewide search, inviting seniors to share their favorite fair memories from over the decades.

What they're saying:

"Senior Day is a meaningful way to honor the generations who have made the Fair what it is today," said Anna Zeck, Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation executive director. "As we celebrate 175 years, we’re excited to elevate those voices and share the stories that have shaped the cherished Wisconsin State Fair experience."

Golden Memories Contest

What you can do:

Want to share your fair story? Seniors can submit written entries or short videos detailing their most cherished memories—from childhood adventures and family traditions.

These stories will help celebrate the lasting impact of the Wisconsin State Fair.

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Videos and written submissions can be uploaded directly to www.goldenmemorieswi.com by Wednesday, June 10 or recorded in person at Capri Communities’ Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium.

This free and fun one-day, annual event is designed for older adults 55+ looking to celebrate aging, get involved, try new things and live life to the fullest.

The Enjoy Life Symposium will be held at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield on June 10 from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Visit www.enjoylifesymposium.com for more information.

Senior Day

What we know:

Senior Day tickets will be available for $7 at any admission gate on Monday, August 10.

No advance tickets are necessary or available for this promotion, though a valid ID may be requested at the entrance to confirm eligibility.

The 2026 Wisconsin State Fair will take place August 6–16, 2026.